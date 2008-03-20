RFID Credit Cards Can Be Hacked With $8 Worth of Stuff

Xeni of Boing Boing, Boing Boing TV and internet fame shows us that anyone—including the shady looking dude behind you in line—can hack an RFID-enabled credit card for just US$8 worth of equipment. All it takes is US$8 and a trip to eBay to get a reader, which you can then take and flail around to read in people's info. With their name, credit card number and expiration date, you can go online and get to shopping. Scary? Yes. But you can get around this hack if your wallet is made out of stainless steel or any similar material that won't jab you in the arse when you sit down. [Boing Boing]