Reuters: Pioneer Ending ALL Plasma Production, Will Outsource Panels to Panasonic

About a week ago it was confirmed that Pioneer was killing off its 42-inch plasmas to focus on sets bigger than 50 inches. Now Japan's Nikkei and Reuters are reporting that they're going to cease making plasma panels entirely, and will buy them from Matsushita (Panasonic). This follows a similar consolidation trend in the LCD market. But none of them went from putting out the best TVs in the world to effectively buying their heart and soul from their fiercest rival, either, which makes this a bit more shocking. [Reuters]

