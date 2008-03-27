Retromodo: Doggy Treadmill Idea is Actually From 1930

We were wrong when we thought that our crazy technologically-obsessed culture now was responsible for the doggy treadmill idea. It originated in the the 1930s. Modern Mechanix dug up one of their old articles from the last century and found this thing, first debuted at the LA Dog Show, which supposedly lets dogs run for "an hour without getting anywhere." How could you tell (besides the black and white) that this is an invention from the last century? Because the lack of safety concerns for the dog; the whole thing is raised up off the floor, meaning if Floofy gets tired, he's going flying. [Modern Mechanix via Boing Boing]