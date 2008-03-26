Researchers Using Blue LED Light to Keep Tired Truckers Awake

Researchers at New York's Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute believe that truckers can put down the caffeine and NoDoze in favour of blue LED light to keep them awake on long rides. Apparently, certain wavelengths of blue LED light can trick the brain into thinking it is daytime—thereby increasing alertness. Possible applications of the technology include bathing the entire truck cabin in light, installing the LEDs in truck stops for quick "light showers" and blue light goggles. Yeah, I'm sure that will go over well with rugged trucker types. [New Scientist via Daily Tech via Tech Digest]