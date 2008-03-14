Reppo 2 Boombox Backpack, Easy-Carry Portable Music Action

iPods are all very nice, except for when you want to piss-off amuse passers-by with your music, and even then your standard boombox is awkward to carry. I mean, what if you need both hands for your shopping? Enter Joonas Saaranen's Reppo 2, a backpack boombox design, and simplicity in itself. Easy to carry, and with a built-in powered amp and loudspeakers, loud enough to make an impact. Shame its hardshell doesn't extend down to cover your arse, as protection from all the kicking you'd earn, but never mind. Just a protoype for now, but we suspect someone'll make it happen for real. [Squaremag via Technabob]