Renault Bullet With Dragonfly Wings

Say hello to my next car. The Renault Mégane Coupé Concept, unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show, is a high-tech automotive masterpiece. The most striking element, obviously, is the "dragonfly wing" doors, which open vertically and resemble the wings of, er, dragonflies. The car uses your mobile phone (a Samsung F700, to be precise) to unlock the doors and start the ignition as well, making it even more problematic for those of us with a tendency to lose our phones.





The inside is a sleek and stylish combination of red and black, with four-zone climate control and touch screen multimedia controls. As you'd expect, Bluetooth handsfree and LED headlights are both standard features, while rear passengers get the joy of a Samsung P2 PMP to entertain them.

The Mégane Coupé Concept is powered by 200hp, two-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which will get you from 0-100 in 7.2 seconds, while using just 6.5 litres per 100km.

Sadly, as the name suggests, this is still just a concept. But hopefully if I start saving now, I might be able to put a deposit down on this if it ever gets an actual release. Hopefully.

