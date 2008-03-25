How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Real Pilot Seat for Real Combat Flight Simulator Pilots

If you are a hard core combat flight simulator pilot with a spare US$15,560, this completely-restored 1957 Mk. 5 ejection seat is a must. Manufactured by legendary Martin-Baker, who started work on ejection seats in 1934, this model can withstand 40 G deceleration loads and includes a canopy breaker for planes like the Grumman 9F-8T Cougar, one of the many air fighter that used it. The only bad thing is that it doesn't come "fully dressed," with cushions and harness, as you can see in the photo of the original seat after the jump.

The British manufacturer Martin-Baker started work on ejection seats before the Germans and Swedes developed them, entering service during World War II. It was Martin-Baker, however, the company that perfected the downward-ejecting systems operated by a spring. Their first test happened in 1946, when a factory fitter ejected from a Gloster Meteor MkIII at 320mph and 8,000 feet over Oxfordshire.

The Mk. 5 seat was installed in the Grumman Cougar, as well as other classic fighter planes like the Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star, the F-8 Crusader, the Grumman A6 Intruder or the F11 Tiger.

Grumman Cougar

The Mk. 5 used an ejection gun mechanism, obviously not present in this restored seat which comes mounted on a stainless steel base.

And yes, your wife will love you if you get one. But only if you let her put some nice petit-point cushions on it. [Martin-Baker, WIkipedia, 1stdibs via Born Rich]

afchl4009_8.jpgafchl4009_7.jpgafchl4009_6.jpgafchl4009_5.jpgafchl4009_4.jpgafchl4009_3.jpgafchl4009_2.jpg

Trending Stories Right Now

io9 natalie-dormer nathan-lane penny-dreadful penny-dreadful-city-of-angels showtime

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles