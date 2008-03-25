Real Pilot Seat for Real Combat Flight Simulator Pilots

If you are a hard core combat flight simulator pilot with a spare US$15,560, this completely-restored 1957 Mk. 5 ejection seat is a must. Manufactured by legendary Martin-Baker, who started work on ejection seats in 1934, this model can withstand 40 G deceleration loads and includes a canopy breaker for planes like the Grumman 9F-8T Cougar, one of the many air fighter that used it. The only bad thing is that it doesn't come "fully dressed," with cushions and harness, as you can see in the photo of the original seat after the jump.

The British manufacturer Martin-Baker started work on ejection seats before the Germans and Swedes developed them, entering service during World War II. It was Martin-Baker, however, the company that perfected the downward-ejecting systems operated by a spring. Their first test happened in 1946, when a factory fitter ejected from a Gloster Meteor MkIII at 320mph and 8,000 feet over Oxfordshire.

The Mk. 5 seat was installed in the Grumman Cougar, as well as other classic fighter planes like the Lockheed T-33 Shooting Star, the F-8 Crusader, the Grumman A6 Intruder or the F11 Tiger.

Grumman Cougar

The Mk. 5 used an ejection gun mechanism, obviously not present in this restored seat which comes mounted on a stainless steel base.

And yes, your wife will love you if you get one. But only if you let her put some nice petit-point cushions on it. [Martin-Baker, WIkipedia, 1stdibs via Born Rich]