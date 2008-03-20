Rare Inner Beauty: The Asus Nova Lite 2L Mini PC Hides Stereo Under Its Grill

Mini ITX machines around the size of a Mac mini aren't rare. But machines like this with stereo speakers built in that look like little precise German lunchboxes of computing power, well, that's not something you find every day. Precise? Yes, take a look at the front mesh and side grills. The single fan design makes this little guy run at 24Db, and in its top config has a Intel 945GC+ICH7 chipset, 160GB of HDD, Wi-Fi b/g, Gigabit ethernet, 4 USB 2.0 ports, DVD multidrive, DVI and HDMI(!). For scale, the Nova Lite is about 9 inches across.

