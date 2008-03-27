RadTech ProCable iPhone Headphones Are a Cheap Alternative

If the $100ish V-Moda iPhone headphones are slightly out of your price range, RadTech's got a cheaper alternative for your iPhone listening and talking needs. It's essentially the same as the V-Modas or the default iPhone headphones: a pair of earbuds with a microphone on board so you can take a call. For US$24.95, we don't expect great quality audio, but they look similar enough to the V-Modas in appearance and much more comfortable than Apple's standard ones. So what's our recommendation? As long as this doesn't suck in terms of audio quality (wait for a review), you should probably pick one up. [RadTech]