R2-D2 PC Case Mod Warps Us Into Hyperspace

Our obsession with everyone's (except Porkins') favourite astromech is well known, but this R2-D2 case is probably the best designed PC ever on its own. In fact, it looks like the only thing that could replace a steampunked Mac mini on my watch. More pics after the jump.

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

