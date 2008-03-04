Our obsession with everyone's (except Porkins') favourite astromech is well known, but this R2-D2 case is probably the best designed PC ever on its own. In fact, it looks like the only thing that could replace a steampunked Mac mini on my watch. More pics after the jump.
R2-D2 PC Case Mod Warps Us Into Hyperspace
