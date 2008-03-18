How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

QuickerTek's TriBand Antennas Boost Apple Time Capsule Wireless Base Station

Apple's Time Capsule works fine as a wireless base station/router, since it is just an Airport Extreme with a hard drive thrown in, but what if you could make it even better? You know, with a MIMO TriBand antenna in order to reach every bathroom of your house. QuickerTek's TriBand antenna is just that, which allows you to pay US$129 for a self-installation kit, US$200 for an installation service, or US$500 for a pre-installed version (slightly higher prices for the 1TB model). The cost is a bit steep, but since the Time Capsule doesn't come with an external antenna that you can easily swap out for a better one, this seems like your best option. [QuickerTek]

