Designed for trade fairs, stage shows and parties (yay!), the PufferSphere is an interactive digital spherical display that I want in my house. If my house was big enough, that is. The inflatable globe with a 360º field of view plugs into the mains, and can be wall-mounted, stuck on the ceiling or even used outside, if you think that standing it on its base is a bit infra dig. There's a video below of the PufferSphere in action.

[Pufferfish via DESIGNSPOTTER]