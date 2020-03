Anyone into heart-shaped boxes need look no further than the Just Kittyng Kit. In it is all the gear you need to turn your girlfriend's lady-garden into something more, shall we say, ornamental. It's got a bunch of stencils so that when you choose to transform her bush into a heart, star or arrow, it won't look like something that Salvador Dali did. The three shapes are dull-arse dull, though. Whoever is behind this US$36 thing needs to start thinking outside the box. [Makeup.com via ALBOTAS]