From late April, it looks like Sony's PSP Lite will be getting a matte bronze skin colour as part of a new Value Pack. This pack will include a 32MB Memory Stick Duo and an AV cable along with the newly tanned PSP. Available for around US$200, the new pack is scheduled for release in Japan— we don't know when or if it will hit this side of the Pacific. But you don't want a third place colour, do you? Gold is the only way to go. [AV Watch]