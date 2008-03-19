PSP Firmware Update Brings Internet Radio Stations

PSP's firmware update has hit, and now enables the use of over 20 internet radio stations ranging from 80s to J-Pop to Classical. The update also expands support for Playstation Network titles.

Sony Computer Entertainment America (SCEA) today released 20 additional players for its recently launched Internet Radio feature on PSP® (PlayStation®Portable) system. The new Internet Radio players offer something for every music lover, with more specific genres such as '80s, Classical, British, and J-Pop. In other news today, SCEA also released the newest system software update, v. 3.93, which expands support for PLAYSTATION®Network titles.

More than 50 percent of PSP users listen to music on their system, and to address this user interest, SCEA launched Internet Radio for PSP in December 2007, with more than 22,000 stations via AOL's SHOUTcast Radio and icecast.org's icecast. The new players are organized into more specific styles of music so that PSP users can easily find what they are looking for and listen to their favourite genres. The additional stations expand PSP's broad set of music capabilities and demonstrate how SCEA continues to add services and features that benefit PSP owners.

The PSP system's Internet Radio can be accessed at any Wi-Fi* hotspot, giving users a vast library of music to choose from that goes well beyond the music files stored on their Memory Stick Duo.*

How to use Internet Radio on PSP

· PSP system software must be 3.80 or later to use Internet Radio.

· Ensure you are in a Wi-Fi environment before attempting use.

· Insert Memory Stick Duo™ media into the PSP, select the Internet Radio icon under the Network icon, and then select "About Internet Radio."

· Follow the on-screen instructions for adding an Internet Radio player.

· When you have added the desired Internet Radio player, the player icon will appear under the "About Internet Radio" icon.

· Select the Internet Radio player icon.

The Internet Radio feature is compatible with both the original PSP (PSP-1000 series) and the recently released PSP (PSP-2000 series).