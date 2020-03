Ars Technica has the scoop on some new research that shows how it would be possible to print thin film transistors (TFTs) — that is the technology used for LCD screens — using inkjet technology. The inkjet effectively "prints" the silver wiring used in the TFTs.

It's all very theoretical for now, but if it can be made to work, it might make the manufacture of LCDs considerably cheaper. [Ars Technica]