How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

President Bush: You Should Thank Telcos For Spying On You, You Terrorist-Loving Jerks

While many people who value their privacy got pretty pissed when they found out that companies such as AT&T were illegally tapping their phones for the NSA, President Bush doesn't see it that way. In fact, he thinks the wiretapping telcos are American heroes, and anyone who thinks differently is straight-up unpatriotic.

Now the question is, should these lawsuits be allowed to proceed, or should any company that may have helped save American lives be thanked for performing a patriotic service; should those who stepped forward to say we're going to help defend America have to go to the courthouse to defend themselves, or should the Congress and the President say thank you for doing your patriotic duty? I believe we ought to say thank you.

Seriously, what the hell. I mean, I appreciate the whole 9/11-terrorists-evil-doers fearmongering crap that he uses to justify pretty much everything, but they were breaking the law. Its not ambiguous. Giving the government overreaching control that they aren't allowed to have by law is not a patriotic act, it's a greedy, self-serving one. AT&T wasn't spying on people for the troops no matter how much you try to spin it, George. Get out of office already, will you? [ThinkProgress]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
io9 natalie-dormer nathan-lane penny-dreadful penny-dreadful-city-of-angels showtime

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles