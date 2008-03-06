President Bush: You Should Thank Telcos For Spying On You, You Terrorist-Loving Jerks

While many people who value their privacy got pretty pissed when they found out that companies such as AT&T were illegally tapping their phones for the NSA, President Bush doesn't see it that way. In fact, he thinks the wiretapping telcos are American heroes, and anyone who thinks differently is straight-up unpatriotic.

Now the question is, should these lawsuits be allowed to proceed, or should any company that may have helped save American lives be thanked for performing a patriotic service; should those who stepped forward to say we're going to help defend America have to go to the courthouse to defend themselves, or should the Congress and the President say thank you for doing your patriotic duty? I believe we ought to say thank you.

Seriously, what the hell. I mean, I appreciate the whole 9/11-terrorists-evil-doers fearmongering crap that he uses to justify pretty much everything, but they were breaking the law. Its not ambiguous. Giving the government overreaching control that they aren't allowed to have by law is not a patriotic act, it's a greedy, self-serving one. AT&T wasn't spying on people for the troops no matter how much you try to spin it, George. Get out of office already, will you? [ThinkProgress]