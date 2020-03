PQI's new Intelligent Stick USB flash drives may be a boon for those clumsy people, like myself, who often spill coffee on their electronics or get them soaking wet in pockets that let the rain in. I can't think of a time when I've got a gadget too dusty to use, but these tiny flash drives can even cope with that. Manufactured with a special COB process, they're available in 2GB and 4GB in a number of colours, and are due to be unveiled at CeBIT this week.

[7Gadgets]