Poseidon Mk IV Discovery Oxygen Tank Recycles Your Exhaust, Lets You Dive Stealthily

Diving is fun until your oxygen tank runs out and you die, but this Poseidon Mk IV Discovery tank actually extends the time you can be underwater by recycling your carbon dioxide exhaust and turning it into breathable oxygen. The tank works its magic with its C02 scrubbers and oxygen cells, which is powered by a lithium-ion battery. And because it takes in the air you breathe out, you'll be able to dive stealthily without your bubbles alerting people to your presence. Community pool, watch out! [Poseidon via Pop Sci via DVice via Geekologie]