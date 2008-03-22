Porta Jump Will Jump Start Your Car From the Comfort of the Driver's Seat

You are sitting in the parking lot at work with a dead battery. You obviously need a jump, but you don't have jumper cables and your co-workers are dicks that don't want to help. Screw them—you have the Porta Jump. There is no need for jumper cables or helpful friends, all you need to do is plug it into your cigarette lighter and wait for the green light to turn on. Just like that, you are back in business. Plus, it will recharge while you are driving. Seems like a no-brainer for only US$20. [JC Whitney via Book of Joe via Coolest Gadgets via DVICE]