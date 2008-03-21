Pocket Shock-It: Russian Roulette/Mexican Standoff for Chickens

Pocket Shock-It is a portable pub-sized version of one of our old favourites. It emits a "juddering jolt of pure electrical power," with games inspired by the deadliest of cinematic contrivances, but without all them bullets.

In "Lightning Reaction," four people grab hold as the powers up. Everyone watches each other like they were in a Tarantino-esque Mexican standoff, until the quickest mashes the button with his thumb. Last one to mash gets electrocuted. The second game, roulette, is perhaps even more nerve wracking: you all just hold on until someone gets fried. Thank Christ it comes with a safety strap! [GadgetShop via Toyology]