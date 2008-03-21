How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Pocket Shock-It: Russian Roulette/Mexican Standoff for Chickens

Pocket Shock-It is a portable pub-sized version of one of our old favourites. It emits a "juddering jolt of pure electrical power," with games inspired by the deadliest of cinematic contrivances, but without all them bullets.

In "Lightning Reaction," four people grab hold as the powers up. Everyone watches each other like they were in a Tarantino-esque Mexican standoff, until the quickest mashes the button with his thumb. Last one to mash gets electrocuted. The second game, roulette, is perhaps even more nerve wracking: you all just hold on until someone gets fried. Thank Christ it comes with a safety strap! [GadgetShop via Toyology]

Trending Stories Right Now

io9 natalie-dormer nathan-lane penny-dreadful penny-dreadful-city-of-angels showtime

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles