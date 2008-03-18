How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Pocket Pillow Holds Remotes, Jabs Sides

Why this TV pocket pillow decided to use the remote of a crappy Comcast/Motorola DVR box as their illustration of a remote is beyond me, but the idea is actually quite useful. It's a pillow with a pocket designed for you to shove your remote into when you're not using it. There are quite a few problems with it, such as the fact that if you're not disciplined enough to put a remote on the coffee table when you're done using it, you probably won't put it into the pillow either. But hey, we won't tell you how to spend your US$116. [Uncommon Goods via Nerd Approved]

Trending Stories Right Now

coronavirus what-fresh-hell-awaits

So You Have To Work From Home

The novel coronavirus has, as of Friday, infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally. Fear, uncertainty, and doubt are pervasive. What happens next is anyone’s guess, but it’s safe to assume that whatever it is will be a shitshow of historic magnitude—it’s already a tragedy for thousands of families and a lesson in the fragility of our globalized world.
io9 natalie-dormer nathan-lane penny-dreadful penny-dreadful-city-of-angels showtime

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles