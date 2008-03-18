Pocket Pillow Holds Remotes, Jabs Sides

Why this TV pocket pillow decided to use the remote of a crappy Comcast/Motorola DVR box as their illustration of a remote is beyond me, but the idea is actually quite useful. It's a pillow with a pocket designed for you to shove your remote into when you're not using it. There are quite a few problems with it, such as the fact that if you're not disciplined enough to put a remote on the coffee table when you're done using it, you probably won't put it into the pillow either. But hey, we won't tell you how to spend your US$116. [Uncommon Goods via Nerd Approved]