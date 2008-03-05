Plug-'n'-Play USB Virus Makes MacBooks Fall to Pieces

Behold, a video of the Newton Virus. Back in 2005, Troika, the British-based art collective that was behind the Heathrow Terminal 5 sculpture that some of you recently described as a "disco turd," created a virus for Macs, called Newton. It came on a little USB key that looked like a cross between a malevolent Apple and Pac Man and was aimed at, well, people like you or I, who spend far too much time fiddling around on their computers. The video, made this year, is part of the Design and the Elastic Mind show currently running at MoMA in NY. [Troika and Dezeen]