Plug It Phone Charm Contains Cunningly Disguised Data Cable

If you thought the phrase "useful phone charm" was inherently oxymoronic, please meet Plug It's phone charm offering. It looks like a hunk of plastic junk, until you split it open to reveal a complete data cable.

As you can generally charge your phone via your data cable, the Plug It phone charm is fantastically useful. Retailing at only €7.95 (US$12), most of the major phone brands are supported, excluding Sony Ericsson, who will be getting some USB charm love in the coming months. The Plug It charms are available in various colours and designs, and whatever you do, avoid the awful company website like the plague. (Either that or be forced to listen to their theme tune; #Plug it in, plug it in, baby!# My ears feel abused.) [Product Page]

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

