We loved the Pleo when we reviewed it a little while back, and now the smallest dinosaur in town has just been updated for more fun times. The 1.0.2 update will allow Pleo to interact with its surroundings more convincingly, wake from rest if a noise is detected and support a new grouped singing function, which we can't help but think is our little Pleo growing up and giving out the old mating call—those dino hormones sure are going to be tough to control. [Pleoworld;Thanks, Elvis. P]