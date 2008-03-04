How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

PlayStation 3 Getting In-Game Voice Chat in Firmware 2.4?

Sony Computer Entertainment UK Boss Ray Maguire just let this bit slip about a future firmware update, which Sony usually doesn't comment on.

Our momentum will continue with the introduction of in-game communication in the summer, firmware update 2.4 and the strongest line-up of games through our third party partners and our own studios. I'd personally like to thank our trade and business partners for helping us on the start of the PS3 journey.

So, there's going to be improved in-game chat (maybe expanded to every game via an in-game Xross Media Bar?) that's even better than the chat we've already used now? Sign us up. [MCVUK via Kotaku]

