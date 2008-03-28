Plastic Cup Gramophone Kit: Edison's Invention Reproduced

Those of you amused by the Edison recording outrage will love this: a toy gramophone kit that lets you record and play back your voice from a plastic cup. Made by Gekken, a Japanese company that produces educational toys, it uses exactly the same principle as Edison's, with the neat use of a plastic cup as the audio horn. Apparently the kit's available in limited quanities, since MAKE magazine brought some back from Japan and Gekken no longer make it. But once you've seen the video of a Japanese guy singing Hey Jude into one and playing it back, you'll be wanting one.



Awesome, no? Teach your kids about real audio recording, not this MP3 digital nonsense, for just $35. [MAKE via Gadget Lab]