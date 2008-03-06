Pioneer Calls Plasma Biz Reports "Inaccurate"

Regarding recent stories that Pioneer may cease manufacturing its own plasma TVs, and presumably in doing so kill off the critically acclaimed Kuro TV line, the company's North American division has this to say:

The current press coverage was not released by Pioneer so it may be misleading and contains many inaccuracies.

The statement continues:

Pioneer reviews its display business strategy every year looking to maximise profitability and efficiency. At this time, the Company is not announcing any decisions with regards to manufacturing of any single component of its plasma displays. We will announce Pioneer's display strategy in detail at the information meeting in Japan to be held on March 7th and via press release to the rest of the world later that day.

Stay tuned for Friday's details, and in the meantime, don't believe everything you hear. (Just, maybe, some of it.) [Pioneer on Giz]