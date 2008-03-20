How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Philips' GoGear SA52 PMP Has Audio Upscaling

Philips' GoGear SA52 music and video player looks quite nice, with the Creative Zen-like curved lines and directional pad, but where it really stands out is this interesting audio upscaling feature. The DSP is supposed to enhance your MP3s and WMA and AAC files, but to us that sounds like some sort of audio alchemy, creating sound where there was silence before. Is a 128kbps MP3 file going to sound as good as a 320kbps one when you use this? Doubtful, but it might sound slightly better than it did before. 4GB of storage and WMV playback round out this pretty decent looking player. [Tech Digest]

gogear2.jpggogear3.jpggogearsa52.jpg

Trending Stories Right Now

io9 natalie-dormer nathan-lane penny-dreadful penny-dreadful-city-of-angels showtime

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles