Personal Pocket Safe USB Drive So Secure It Has Its Own PIN Pad

The Key to Staying Organized and Secure Lies Within Consumers' Pockets Deerfield Beach, FL - March 24, 2008 - From bank statements and insurance policies to birth certificates and contracts, today's consumers face confusion and frustration when it comes to organisation and protecting critical data and documents. This month, Black Box Innovations, as part of its new Tâke line of portable technology, unveils the solution with the launch of the Personal Pocket Safe™, the world's first encrypted, epoxy coated, pin-protected smart drive offering powerful organisation and portable digital protection for consumers. Formatted to fit any standard USB port found in PCs and notebooks, the Personal Pocket Safe™ will be available through select retail channels starting in spring 2008. "To shred or not to shred, to file or keep a paper copy, and where to store them safely are questions we all struggle with on a regular basis," said Stewart Wallach, visionary behind the Personal Pocket Safe™ and CEO of its parent company, CHDT, Corporation. "The Personal Pocket Safe™ eliminates the tedious and labor-intensive obstacles that prevent today's consumers from gaining control over organisation by combining easy-to-manage technology, portable efficiency and digital security in an affordable way that's never been done before." The Personal Pocket Safe™ is powered by proprietary software embedded within a pin protected pocket safe that features a host of security-rich options that lock in all of the confidential and critical information that powers the lives of today's consumers. Measuring less than 3 inches, the Personal Pocket Safe™ is convenient for travel and easy to store from plain view. Robust functionality and security features include: • A pin (4 to 10 digits) that prevents unauthorized users from accessing stored data. • Military grade encryption and storage of confidential documents, from insurance policies and contracts to heirloom photos and other irreplaceable items • Archiving of sensitive credentials such as social security numbers, financial account information and passwords • Digital compartmentalization of up to 70 years of bills and bank statements*, health records, and scanned copies of important documents such as licenses, permits, birth certificates, etc. • Customizable reminders for everything from warranty and policy renewals to scheduled maintenance back ups • Digital security features that make the device untraceable when removed from a host computer or laptop • Automatic "lock out" technology that shuts down the device to deter hackers "As we designed the Personal Pocket Safe, we began to discover that it's not simply hardware or software. This innovation is a new breed of technology we've coined 'anyware,' said John Tate, President of Black Box Innovations, the developers and marketers of the Personal Pocket Safe. "As a digital safe, it organizes and protects the user, any time, any place in simple ways that can save consumers around the world a lot of time, money and heartache; in short - it makes users lives easier." In addition to its menu of organisation features, the Personal Pocket Safe™ also helps protect consumers' identities. With nearly 10 million Americans victimized by some form of identity theft in 2007, the Personal Pocket Safe™ offers peace of mind in knowing that once critical documents are organized and secure, the risk of someone accessing that data is a non-issue. On top of proactive protection, the Personal Pocket Safe™ also offers consumers help with one of the most overlooked but necessary functions in today's digital age - backup. Data that might normally be lost in the event of theft, computer disk crash or other unforeseen disasters is held securely within the Pocket Safe. "According to recent reports we've collected, close to 90 percent of adults today know they should backup the information they store on a laptop or personal computer, but more than 75 percent admit they do not take action," said Tate. "The reality is, 100 percent of computer drives will fail at some point if in use long enough, and proper backup is critical." With an increasing population of consumers who try to "live green", the Personal Pocket Safe™ provides an easy and convenient way for individuals to achieve their eco-friendly goals by digitally archiving monthly statements to save paper. Other features include a rechargeable lithium-ion battery, packaging made from recycled materials, as well as a storage case crafted from bamboo. About Personal Pocket Safe With patents pending in the United States and overseas, the Personal Pocket Safe™, developed and marketed by Black Box Innovations, marks the first product within the company's Tâke line, based on licensed technology from ClevX, LLC and ExamSoft Worldwide Inc. Black Box Innovations is a wholly owned subsidiary of CHDT Corp., based in Florida. Available through select retail channels starting in spring 2008, the Personal Pocket Safe™ helps consumers organize and safeguard their most critical documents and information through the world's first encrypted, epoxy coated, pin-protected USB device. For more information, visit takeanyware.com.