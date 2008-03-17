People in the 1930s Sure Hated Their Dogs

We thought that the dog doodie diaper was the worst pet gadget of all time, but it's been usurped in the hallowed tradition of pet owner stupidity. This advertisement starts with the lead "Dog Rides Comfortably in Sack..." and just gets worse from there.

Dog Rides Comfortably in Sack on Running Board When you take your dog along for a ride, but prefer not having it inside the car, it can ride safely and comfortably in this sack, which is carried on the running board. The bottom of the sack is clamped to the running board and the top is fastened to the lower part of an open window with hooks, covered with small rubber tubing to prevent marring the car.

We just realised that the scene from National Lampoon's Vacation in which Clark Griswold finds he's dragged a dog to a tortuous death probably wasn't so funny after all. [modernmechanix via autoblog]