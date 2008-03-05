Pavilion dv2800t Artist Edition, HP and MTV Lovechild

"Created by young people, for young people," the Pavilion dv2800t laptop adorned by the winning design from MTV/HP's Global Design Competition has just gone on sale. Along with the colourful finish, the desktop wallpaper mirrors the style and buyers get a matching messenger bag as well.

Otherwise, the computer has pretty standard specs:

Starting at US$1,129.99, you'll score a Core 2 Duo (Penryn) processor, 14.1" widescreen display, NVIDIA GeForce 8400M GS 128MB video card, up to 4GB RAM, up to a 250GB hard drive, DVD burner or HD-DVD ROM (heh), Bluetooth and built-in webcam.

So it's a nice looking machine, but the whole package sounds a bit too matchy-matchy for our tastes. And while it looks a lot better than another silver box, why not just make more designs? Until then, we'll opt to stick with the absolutely fantastic GelaSkins.

Oh, but one little message to HP—when you make an artist edition laptop, there's no need to slap the logo on the design. This is not a commercial; it's a laptop. We think. [product via notebook info]