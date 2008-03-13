Pants in a Pinch, Change of Clothes in Your Pocket

According to our estimations, between various bowel problems and a nasty affliction of general apathy, the average person has accidents around 2-3 times per week. We know what you're thinking, "So what?" Well sometimes crapping one's pants can actually be inconvenient. For those rare circumstances, Pants in a Pinch are 100% cotton bottoms that can fit in the palm of your hand. For US$20 apiece, the pants are only sized for children for the moment. But with a skinny enough waistline, one kid's pants can be your shorts. [product via productdose]