Pants in a Pinch, Change of Clothes in Your Pocket

According to our estimations, between various bowel problems and a nasty affliction of general apathy, the average person has accidents around 2-3 times per week. We know what you're thinking, "So what?" Well sometimes crapping one's pants can actually be inconvenient. For those rare circumstances, Pants in a Pinch are 100% cotton bottoms that can fit in the palm of your hand. For US$20 apiece, the pants are only sized for children for the moment. But with a skinny enough waistline, one kid's pants can be your shorts. [product via productdose]

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

