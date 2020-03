The Toughbook UMPC spotted around CeBIT has been made official by Panasonic. The ultra mobile sports an Atom CPU and runs Vista on its 5.6-inch LCD screen. It is impact resistant like other Toughbooks, and we hope it's just as spill-proof as their notebooks. One thing we can't wrap our heads around the number pad. It's smack-dab in the middle of the letters. Anyone care to help us out with that? [Impress]