Panasonic Shows Off Full HD Viera LCD TVs

We first took notice at CES, and today Panasonic has refreshed their excellent Viera LCD range. The new flagship model goes by the sexy moniker, TX-37LZ800. The other new entrants include the LZ80 Series, TX-37LZ85 and TX-32LZ85, which will all be full HD (1080p) capable, have three HDMI inputs and boast 10,000:1 contrast ratios. Available this month, the new sets will also pack in Real Pro 3 picture technology, which is coined as a new image optimisation enhancement, allowing for "images of mesmerising beauty." Obviously, it's all very technical. Panasonic, not content with dropping all those goodies for the full HD display searching hordes, also plans an April launch of even better TV sets.

April's batch will include the LZ85 Series TX-37LZ85 and TX-32LZ85. These LCDs will add in 100 Hz Motion Picture Pro 2 and 24p Real Cinema function, which will allow for smooth motion transition when reproducing a 24p movie source.

Lastly, the TX-37LZ800 will complete the product refresh, which will boast Motion Focus technology and an exceptionally clear panel, supposedly capable of outputting a pristine image even in well-lit surroundings. The integrated speakers will tote SRS trusurround XT, and it will come equipped with four HDMI inputs; one at the front of the display and three in the rear...must...not...make...joke.

The complete, updated Viera range will have Panasonic's latest generation of IPS Alpha panels, which will offer a 178 degree viewing angle, horizontally and vertically. V-Audio surround also makes an appearance, which will aid in sound reproduction thanks to the V-Audio technologies that feature Panasonic's digital amplifier and BBE (Bass Boost Enhancement). We'll be at a Panasonic event later today, so stay tuned for our first impressions on the whole lot. [tech.co.uk]