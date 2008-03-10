Pagani Carbon-Fiber Hi-Fi Is Order-Only, Uh-Oh, Expensive

Italian supercar manufacturer Pagani has gone into the luxury audio market and produced a carbon fiber-and-brushed aluminum stereo system whose bass speakers looks are reminiscent of the fat exhausts found on its Zonda supercar—at least, that's what the 350-watt speakers look like. Find out what else the Pagani sound system has got under the bonnet after the jump.

There are two turntables (one for 45rpm, one for 33rpm), as well as a power amp, stereo amp and CD player. The system was unveiled at the Geneva car show last week and if you need to ask the price, yeah, yeah, you can't afford it. [Sybarites]