Pagani Carbon-Fiber Hi-Fi Is Order-Only, Uh-Oh, Expensive

Italian supercar manufacturer Pagani has gone into the luxury audio market and produced a carbon fiber-and-brushed aluminum stereo system whose bass speakers looks are reminiscent of the fat exhausts found on its Zonda supercar—at least, that's what the 350-watt speakers look like. Find out what else the Pagani sound system has got under the bonnet after the jump.

There are two turntables (one for 45rpm, one for 33rpm), as well as a power amp, stereo amp and CD player. The system was unveiled at the Geneva car show last week and if you need to ask the price, yeah, yeah, you can't afford it. [Sybarites]

New Penny Dreadful: City Of Angels Trailer Shows A City On The Brink Of Chaos

If you want something done right, meaning oh-so-wrong, you’ve got to send in a demon. Showtime has released a new trailer for Penny Dreadful: City of Angels, which sees Natalie Dormer sowing anarchy through the streets of Los Angeles as one detective tries to save his home and his family.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

