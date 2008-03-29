Oxygen Dog House: An O2 Buzz for You and Your Pooch

We have heard about the potential health benefits of inhaling pure oxygen since the 90's—but in Japan this fad is still going strong. In fact, they are getting their dogs involved with products like this new O2 Doghouse. Marketed as a "dog hospital" of sorts, the O2 Doghouse will deliver 100% pure oxygen to your sick pooch while he rests inside. And the best part is that you can hit the generator as well—so both you and your dog can relax side by side. Now that is what I call bonding. [Trends in Japan via DVICE]