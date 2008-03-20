Ovopur Water Dispenser Filters Out All of the Fun

It may look like you are draining the juices out of some gigantic white insect carcass, but underneath the bizarre looking hood, this Ovopur water dispenser from Aquaovo is serious business. It is completely gravity fed, with a recyclable, layered cartridge filled with KDF 55, activated charcoal, microporous bioceramics and quartz crystal to remove all of the impurities. But do you really want everything filtered out of municipal water? That's a free buzz you would be missing out on my friends! Pricing information has not been announced. Check out the huge filter after the break.



[Aquaovo via MoCo Loco]