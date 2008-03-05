OSP Robot Is Human Sized Roomba For Oil Spills

Designer Ji-hoon Kim has come up with an ingenuous idea for cleaning up oil spills. Using various features such as boom control modules, solar panels, oil protection boom, communication modules, boom connectors, and propulsion modules the OSP robots work together to surround an oil spill site with an inflatable barrier. Once the site has been contained the cleaning crews can easily remove the oil from the water. If saving the planet wasn't cool enough, an OSP robot is actually the size of a grown human and a group of bots can easily be deployed via helicopter or boat. The only thing we can think of to make these bots better is a speaker that would play their slogan as they work, DEPLOY - UNITE - SIEGE. [Yanko Design]