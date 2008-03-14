Orion Crew Test Module Timelapse Build

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This timelapse video shows the construction of the first Orion crew module, the spacecraft that will take humanity to the Moon and Mars. As you can see, this version is not the full ship, as it lacks all computer, engine, and support systems, not to talk mention the proton torpedoes and turbolasers. However, the Apollo-style module is the first real tangible part of the Constellation Program, and will play a crucial part in its early development.

This capsule will be used in a 90-second flight and won't leave Earth's atmosphere, but it will demonstrate the features of the new ship, built using the same concept as the Apollo capsule but on a much larger scale: it will be 16.5 feet in diameter, with a mass of 22.7 metric tons, which gives it "two and a half times the volume" inside the Apollo capsule.

It's not a lot more, but it will be able to fit four crew members starting in 2014, the year in which will it travel to the International Space Station. Six years later, it will go to the Moon. [NASA]

