These Orbitwheel skates aren't quite rollerblades, they aren't quite skateboards and they aren't quite a trip to the emergency room, but they're pretty close to all three. They're essentially wheels that you slip your feet through the middle of, letting you scoot around sideways until you go over a curb or a rut and end up on the ground. They're available now for a kind-of-ludicrous price of US$145 if you're so inclined. [New Davincis]