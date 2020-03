Ben Heck, maker of the most incredible video game hardware mods on the planet, has made another version of his one-handed controller for the Xbox 360. Looking a lot easier to hold, it requires the use of your leg to control the right analogue stick (and idea that sounds weirder than it probably actually feels). But the oddest design choice? A PlayStation d-pad was actually stuck in the unit, meaning that in time, the controller could cause a paradox destroying the entire Universe. [benheck]