OLPC's Negroponte Not Exactly Looking For a Successor (Plus XO Getting Windows in 60 Days)

Reports of OLPC's Negroponte looking for a replacement to fill his CEO role were a bit unfounded, as the man himself just claimed that the organisation HAS no CEO, and that whatever the replacement does, it won't be what Negroponte is doing. Negroponte says:

Replacement is not the right word. We have no CEO. I have never held that title nor used it. I will continue to do what I do, no real change.

And in other news, the Windows version of the XO laptop should be released in less than 60 days, depending on how talks with Microsoft and OLPC go. [Laptop Mag]