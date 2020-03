The One Laptop Per Child project, initially famed for its lofty goals, became known for becoming one of the more impressive shitshows in tech, in part thanks to founder Nick Negroponte's own foibles. So it's probably not a bad thing for the org—as much credit as he deserves for starting it—that he's stepping off to let someone else take over. "I am not a CEO. Management, administration, and details are my weaknesses." Probably shouldn't be at the top then, bub. [BusinessWeek via FSJ]