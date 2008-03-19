Officially Official: Windows Vista SP1 Is Available... NOW

Windows' much demanded Vista Service Pack 1 is finally free for you to download from Windows Update or Microsoft Download Centre. Microsoft says SP1 will bring "improvements that address many key pieces of customer feedback, especially in the areas of performance and reliability." Gaming and networking are two particular areas of improvement, though experienced opinionators like our beloved Mossberg think it may well just be turd polish (not his words, to be sure). Want more info? Keep your eyes on this blog.