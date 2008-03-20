NYT: Apple Discussing iTunes All-You-Can-Eat Downloads With Labels Next Week

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The New York Tiimes' Saul Hansell backs up the Financial Times report that Apple's looking at all-you-can-eat downloads for iTunes. According to his source, Apple is sitting down with the studios next week for an undoubtedly tense poker-faced showdown.

Universal's the biggest proponent of selling subs, so they'll probably be there. Reportedly Apple wants to throw the labels $20 a device, which is only a little more than what the labels make off an iPod now in music sales, so they've got some gaping chasms to negotiate across. [Bits]

