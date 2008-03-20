NYT: Apple Discussing iTunes All-You-Can-Eat Downloads With Labels Next Week

The New York Tiimes' Saul Hansell backs up the Financial Times report that Apple's looking at all-you-can-eat downloads for iTunes. According to his source, Apple is sitting down with the studios next week for an undoubtedly tense poker-faced showdown.

Universal's the biggest proponent of selling subs, so they'll probably be there. Reportedly Apple wants to throw the labels $20 a device, which is only a little more than what the labels make off an iPod now in music sales, so they've got some gaping chasms to negotiate across. [Bits]