NVIDIA Wants to Buy VIA for Mobile Processor Action?

In case you've been living under the rock that is your desktop PC, the mobile/UMPPC processor biz is hot shit right now. So Digitimes' report that Nvidia was in talks to pick up Via (who specialises in mobile processors, like in the OQO, or their own UMPC) makes sense, particularly with Nvidia's recent charge back into the mobile market with its low power, HD video-eating chipsets.

Supposedly the deal fell through because Via was too pricey, but since they're currently bleeding cash, it's possible they'll come back at a lower price. And it wouldn't be the first time Nvidia swallowed a chip company to digest and integrate their expertise into Nvidia's own wares. [Digitimes]