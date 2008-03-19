How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

NVIDIA Wants to Buy VIA for Mobile Processor Action?

In case you've been living under the rock that is your desktop PC, the mobile/UMPPC processor biz is hot shit right now. So Digitimes' report that Nvidia was in talks to pick up Via (who specialises in mobile processors, like in the OQO, or their own UMPC) makes sense, particularly with Nvidia's recent charge back into the mobile market with its low power, HD video-eating chipsets.

Supposedly the deal fell through because Via was too pricey, but since they're currently bleeding cash, it's possible they'll come back at a lower price. And it wouldn't be the first time Nvidia swallowed a chip company to digest and integrate their expertise into Nvidia's own wares. [Digitimes]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles