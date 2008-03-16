Norhtec Gecko Laptop is Another Eee

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Norhtec is set to release a UMPC Eee competitor, called the Gecko, which will run Linpus Linux Lite. The new OS is specifically designed for ultra portable platforms, but the Gecko will not be bound to Norhtec's operating system of choice, as other distributions of Linux and Windows will also be supported. The Gecko will retail for somewhere south of US$300, have a 1GHz Via C7M ULV CPU, an optional PATA hard disk and what appears to be a 7-inch display. A formal announcement is expected to "happen soon," but in the meantime, a shot of the Linpus UI should tide you over. Jump for your UMPC Linux fix.

