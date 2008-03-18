How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Nokia Announces New Bling-Phones for Oz

01_nokia_8800_arte_lowres.jpgNokia made a rather large deal last night of the launch of two new "fashion phones". The Nokia 8800 Arte ($1799) and Nokia 8800 Sapphire Arte ($2099) are the latest iterations of the 8800 line designed for people with too much money to spend on their mobile phones. They were launched in Europe in November, but have finally reached our shores. You can find more images and info below the fold.

From the press release:

Some of the key features of the Nokia 8800 Arte and Nokia 8800 Sapphire Arte include:

 

• Stunning 2.0 inch QVGA 240x320 pixels, OLED display with up to 16 million colours

• 3.2 megapixel auto focus camera with 8x digital zoom

• 3G capabilities

• 1 GB built in memory space

• MicroUSB all-in-one-connector

• Anti-fingerprint coating on metal and glass

• Ambient light sensor to adjust screen brightness automatically

02_nokia_8800_sapphire_arte_lowres.jpg

03_nokia_8800_sapphire_arte_lowres.jpg

