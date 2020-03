Panasonic's latest D-Snap audio player, the SV-SD870N, is debuting (in Japan at least) with a trio of cool features, though no Bluetooth:

• It can run for "approximately" 100 hours without needing a recharge.

• It can record directly from music source to SD card when docked.

• It has built-in "noise killer" active noise cancelling, so that, according to the loosely translated release, "the noise of the train is cut 83 percent at the touch of a button." [Press Release via Akihabara News]